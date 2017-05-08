BBC Sport - Sulley Muntari: Uefa are not addressing 'serious issue' of racism

Uefa not addressing 'serious issue' of racism

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari says Uefa are not addressing the "serious issue" of racism in football, after the Pescara player was sent off after leaving the field claiming he was racially abused during a Serie A game.

In a BBC interview, the ex-Portsmouth player goes on to encourage other players to take action, saying "one man cannot fight it, we need to come together".

READ MORE: I'd walk off again if I was abused - Muntari

Top videos

Video

Uefa not addressing 'serious issue' of racism

Video

I have been treated like a criminal - Muntari

Video

Spotlight on the nominee: Melanie Behringer

Video

'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!' Tunnel antics annoy pundits

Video

Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland

Video

MOTD3: Who's going to make the top four?

Video

Gatland 'fully respects' Youngs' decision

Video

Carter impresses in this week's WSL

Video

People want me to fight Joshua, I don't! - Itoje

Audio

Gareth Ellis – A Life in Rugby League

Video

Highlights: Man City survive scare to beat Reading

Video

'Major upset' as Dutch college team beat GB

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Morgan's moment of fortune against Ireland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired