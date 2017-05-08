Europa League play-off: Ballymena 5-2 Dungannon Swifts

Fra Brennan of Dungannon in action against Ballymena's Johnny McMurray
Ballymena United finished fourth in the Irish Premiership

Ballymena United clinched their place in the Europa League play-off by beating 10-man Dungannon Swifts.

United were 3-0 up at half-time with Tony Kane scoring two and Joe McKinney netting the other while Dungannon's Andrew Burns got an early red card.

Kris Lowe pulled a goal back for Dungannon on 64 minutes but Johnny McMurray restored the three-goal gap.

Jamie Glackin got a second but Kyle Owens headed a fifth for Ballymena who will play Glenavon in Friday's final.

