Callum Cooke: Middlesbrough midfielder would consider Crewe Alexandra return

County Durham-born Callum Cooke was capped by England at Under-17 level

Middlesbrough midfielder Callum Cooke says he would consider returning to Crewe Alexandra next season after a successful three-month spell on loan.

The 20-year-old scored four goals and set up several more to help the Alex move clear of the League Two relegation zone and finish 17th.

He told BBC Radio Stoke: "It went well. I got 20 games under my belt and can now look forward to the next chapter.

"A few fans were saying on Twitter that they'd like me to come back," he added.

"I'll never say never. There'll always be a place in my heart for Crewe now. Who knows? If they come calling, we'll see what happens.

"All I know is that, if I go back to Middlesbrough, I will need to get back out on loan. It puts you in the shop window a bit more."

Crewe finished the season nine points clear of trouble, having dropped to 21st and within four points of the bottom two when Cooke made his debut in a 4-0 defeat at Exeter on 4 February.

But David Artell's young side at times showed the sort of future promise associated with Crewe academy products of the past, as they won eight of their last 17 games to haul themselves clear of trouble.

"I got a shock when I came just how young the squad was," added Cooke. "But we've got some great young players coming through and I hope they get the chance to go on and become the next Ashley Westwood."