Walsall: Tobias Hayles-Docherty signs first professional contract with Saddlers

Teenage Walsall winger Tobias Hayles-Docherty
Tobias Hayles-Docherty made his Walsall debut in their final home game of the season

Walsall teenager Tobias Hayles-Docherty has signed his first professional contract with the League One club.

The 18-year-old winger has agreed a deal at the Banks's Stadium until the summer of 2019.

Hayles-Docherty made his first-team debut in the Saddlers' penultimate game of the season, a 1-0 home defeat by Port Vale.

"Tobias is one of several young second-year scholars to impress us," said Walsall manager Jon Whitney.

"He's a player who catches the eye with natural pace and ability. He's a young player that we have really high hopes for."

Hayles-Docherty is grateful for the role in his development played by the Saddlers' vastly experienced professional development coach John Ward and Academy manager Graham Biggs.

"John and Graham have helped me a lot," he said. "They've allowed me to play with freedom and express myself. It gives me confidence. I like to get in the final third and make things happen."

