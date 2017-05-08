Egypt's Hani Abo Rida elected to Fifa Council

Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president, Hani Abo Rida, has been elected onto the Fifa Council.

He polled 50 votes with just four going to his only challenger Cameroonian Zelkifli Ngoufonja at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Extraordinary General Assembly Congress in Bahrain.

Two others Leodegar Tenga from Tanzania and Mohamed Samir Sobha from Mauritius withdrew before the vote.

It takes to seven the number of Africans on the Fifa Council.

The other Africans already elected to the former executive committee of football's world governing body are Lydia Nsekera of Burundi, Tunisia's Tarek Bouchamaoui, DR Congo's Omari Constant, Guinea's Almamy Kabele Camara and Ghana's Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Ahmad is a Fifa vice-president due to his position as head of Caf.

Nyantakyi has also been announced as Caf's first vice-president, meaning he would step should Ahmad be unable to carry out his presidential duties.

The assembly also approved the amendment of the Caf budget to allow president Ahmad to implementation his proposals.

It means the 54 members of Caf will get US$100,000 as promised by Ahmad when he was elected in March.