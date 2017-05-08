BBC Sport - Sulley Muntari says he has been treated like a criminal after racism protest
I have been treated like a criminal - Muntari
- From the section European Football
Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, who left the field in protest at racist abuse during their game against Cagliari, says people who are abused should not be afraid to speak out.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired