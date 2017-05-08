BBC Sport - WSL 1 Spring Series: Arsenal's Danielle Carter this week's star performer

Arsenal's Danielle Carter is the star performer of this week's WSL round-up, which features stunning goals from Yeovil's Sarah Wiltshire and Reading's Jade Moore.

Available to UK users only.

