Oxford United: Chairman Darryl Eales to bolster playing budget for 2017-18

Darryl Eales has been chairman of Oxford United since summer 2014

Oxford United chairman Darryl Eales will significantly increase the club's playing budget next season in a bid to push for the top six in League One.

The U's came within four points of the play-offs in their first season back in the third tier this term.

Head coach Michael Appleton has held talks with Eales about how much money he will have to spend this summer.

"For me, it's about giving Michael the best budget that I can to make us competitive," Eales said.

Oxford finished eighth in the table and reached the EFL Trophy final at Wembley for the second year running.

A busy campaign in league and cup also saw them reach the FA Cup fifth round, knocking out higher league opposition in Rotherham and Newcastle United.

"I think our playing budget this season was the eighth or ninth-highest in League One from the statistics we can get from the EFL," Eales told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I'd like to see if we can get into the top-six budget. We would probably never be able to get into the top three as there's certain clubs who are on a different planet from our perspective.

"We've got to have a degree of flexibility. With the risk of losing a player to another club, there's the opportunity then for Michael to strengthen.

"It's a moveable feast depending on a number of variables, but the overall objective is to go into next season with a stronger squad."