Jota: Brentford extend Spanish forward's contract by 12 months

Jota scored his first senior hat-trick in a 42 win over Rotherham on 25 February

Brentford have taken up an option in forward Jota's contract to keep him with the Championship club until the end of next season.

He scored 12 goals in 23 games for the Bees after returning from a loan spell with Spanish club Eibar in January.

The 25-year-old joined Brentford from Celta Vigo in 2014, and has made 74 appearances for the club.

Brentford finished 10th in the Championship table this season, 16 points outside the play-off places.