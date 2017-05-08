BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017: Ada Hegerberg on scoring more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo and winning the Champions League

Spotlight on the nominee: Ada Hegerberg

Olympique Lyonnais and Norway striker Ada Hegerberg is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017 award.

Hegerberg joins Germany and Bayern Munich's Melanie Behringer, Sweden and Chelsea's Hedvig Lindahl, Brazil and Orlando Pride's Marta and Canada and Portland Thorns' Christine Sinclair in the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Monday, 15 May.

