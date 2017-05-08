Paul McShane: Reading captain knows play-off challenge will take hard work

Paul McShane (second left) played 45 minutes on his return from injury as Reading beat Burton 4-2

Paul McShane is excited to be part of the challenge ahead as Reading look to plot a promotion course through the Championship play-offs.

Club captain McShane returned from injury as Reading beat Burton 4-2 on Sunday to guarantee third place.

"There's a massive three weeks ahead of us and this is where the hard work starts," the Republic of Ireland international told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"It's definitely exciting. You want to be part of these moments as a player."

Reading will face Fulham in the play-off semi-finals, with the first leg at Craven Cottage on Saturday, 13 May and the return on Tuesday, 16 May at the Madejski Stadium.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere as Craven Cottage is a smaller stadium with the crowd close to the pitch," McShane said.

"We're looking forward to playing them again and the only way you can enjoy the play-offs is by winning them."

Reading will hope for better fortunes in the first leg than their past two visits to Craven Cottage, where they finished on the wrong end of 5-0 and 4-2 scorelines.

"It's a clean slate and a different ball game," McShane added. "We've come a long way since those two games.

"We're just looking forward to the challenge and the final goal, which is getting to the Premier League."