Paul Cook: Portsmouth manager proud to grab League Two title on final day

Portsmouth players had to wait until the day after the final game to lift the League Two trophy

Portsmouth manager Paul Cook said the "league table didn't lie" even though his side were only top of it for about 10 minutes of the season.

Pompey secured the League Two title on goal difference with a 6-1 win against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

"We were always happy to be promoted, but the run the lads have been on these last few games has been exceptional," Cook told BBC Radio Solent.

"It seems to be a little bit of a dream what's happened to this club."

Pompey's victory, coupled with a defeat for Doncaster at Hartlepool and Plymouth's draw at Grimsby, allowed them to jump from third to first on the last day of the season.

As Portsmouth begin preparations for a return to League One, off the pitch the club appears to be on the verge of a takeover by American billionaire Michael Eisner.

"You can't believe the scenes at full-time," Cook said after the home win against Cheltenham.

"For the people in the background, who helped save this club a few years ago and with Mr Eisner looking like he'll take over, to have a day like today, it doesn't get any better.

"The two teams below us, Doncaster and Plymouth, have had fantastic seasons and great credit to them.

"We've probably only been top for 10 minutes, but in my opinion the best team in the league finished top."