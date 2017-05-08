Blackburn Rovers: Venky's need to 'wake up' after relegation - Kevin Gallacher

Blackburn fans have protested regularly against owners Venky's, run by the Rao family, throughout their time at the club

Blackburn Rovers owners Venky's need to "wake up" following the club's relegation from the Championship, says former striker Kevin Gallacher.

The 1994-95 Premier League champions have fallen from the top flight to League One during their seven-year tenure at Ewood Park.

"They have not understood football, they've not understood the people of Blackburn," said Gallacher.

Meanwhile, director of football and operations Paul Senior has resigned.

Senior had only been in the role since January and his departure was confirmed on Monday.

Rovers were relegated to League One on goal difference on Sunday, despite a 3-1 victory at Brentford.

Ex-Scotland international Gallacher told BBC Radio 5 live: "When you sell your best assets in trying to stay financially secure, they forget about where football clubs are built and that is on the grass.

"It proved this term that they weren't good enough on the grass to sustain the business and this is what has happened."

Blackburn's Indian owners Venky's, run by the Rao family, took over in 2010 and sacked Sam Allardyce as manager within their first month at the helm.

Fans have continued to protest against the owners this season, while the club's most recent accounts showed debts of more than £106m.

Tony Mowbray took over from Owen Coyle as manager in February, with the latter having spent £250,000 of the £10m he recouped in the transfer market.

"The managers are only as good as the players that they are getting but the last three managers - Tony Mowbray, Paul Lambert and Owen Coyle - have had hands tied and promises of finances to spend regarding transfer windows," added Gallacher, who played for Blackburn between 1993 and 1999.

"Those promises were broken and seen Paul Lambert walk away from the football club and Owen Coyle struggle.

"Tony Mowbray had a good 15-game stint to try to save Blackburn. In any other given season, the points tally he took would have saved them from relegation, but it wasn't to be.

"You look at the team now and think 'where is the investment in the players' because they are a League One side now.

"It is going to be very difficult for the owners but, hopefully, they'll wake up and smell the roses and something can happen very quickly."

BBC Radio Lancashire commentator Andy Bayes

I don't know the owners at all. I have tried - believe me!

The last time I spoke to them was when Sam Allardyce left in 2010. That's not through my choice. The only statement the fans want is to see is them leave.

I have not seen or heard any evidence to suggest the ownership will change.

The analogy that the players didn't care is not an accurate one. I stood next to several of them at Brentford on Sunday and it was etched on their faces what had happened.

I hope the club bounces back, but it will be tough.

Recruitment will be paramount - Mowbray

Tony Mowbray managed Coventry in League One earlier in the season before resigning in September

Mowbray, whose side went down with 51 points, says player recruitment will be "paramount" during the summer as Blackburn look to build for a season in League One.

The 53-year-old former Coventry, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion manager won five of his 15 games in charge after taking over in February.

"Recruitment is the currency of a football club," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"If you bring in good players, you win matches. If you bring in poor players, you lose matches and will find yourself in the wrong situation.

"We are starting from scratch. We didn't know which league we would be in.

"At League One level, we should be really competitive salary-wise, but footballers of a certain quality don't want to play in League One."