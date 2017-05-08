East Kilbride's Sean Winter misses part of his stag do for play-off

Sean Winter also missed East Kilbride's Scottish Cup last-16 match against Celtic in February last year because of a family holiday to Australia

East Kilbride goalscorer Sean Winter will miss part of his own stag weekend to help his team try to gain promotion to League Two.

Kilby play Cowdenbeath over two legs on Saturday 13 May and Saturday 20 May after beating Buckie Thistle in the pyramid play-off semi final.

But Winter was meant to be in Budapest from 19 May ahead of his June wedding.

"I'm going to change the flights over the next few days," he told BBC Scotland.

"If we get promoted then it'll be an extra celebration when I go away.

"I can go down to Manchester on the Sunday, get a flight out and have the remaining two days of my stag. I'm sure my pals will be delighted to celebrate without me."

In 2016, Winter famously missed the Scottish Cup last-16 tie against Celtic because of a pre-booked family holiday to Australia.

However, the former Stranraer forward, who scored against Buckie on Saturday, is not going to be absent for the climax of this season.

"There's no chance I'm going to miss this," said Winter, who recently won East Kilbride's male sports personality of the year award.

"Barry Russell [EK captain] and I came here two years ago for this game and there's no way I would miss it - it's the biggest game in the club's history.

November 2016: Winter celebrates Kilby's run of 27 games undefeated with skipper Barry Russell (right)

"At the time we booked the stag weekend, I didn't know whether we were going to win the Lowland League, and I didn't know if we were going to win this play-off tie against Buckie.

"The good thing is that I've got another two days to catch up on my stag weekend."

East Kilbride have already beaten Cowdenbeath this season - a 1-0 win at Central Park in the Scottish Cup second round.

The first leg of the pyramid play-off final will be at Kilby's K-Park on 13 May, with the return leg in Cowdenbeath on 20 May.

"We've got to do the business here next week and then we'll go up there and see what happens," said Winter.

"We've got a fantastic chance of getting promoted now and that is the main goal."