N'Golo Kante wins Football Writers' Association award

N'Golo Kante received this season's PFA Player of the Year award in April

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been chosen as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

The Blues' Belgium winger Eden Hazard was second, with Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli third.

It follows Kante, 26, being voted the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year for 2016-17.

The France international helped Leicester City win the Premier League title last season and is close to doing the same with Chelsea.

The Blues, who have four top-flight matches left, lead the table with a four-point advantage over second-placed Spurs, who have played a game more.