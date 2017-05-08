Paul Clement: Swansea City 'have to really focus' in survival bid

Fernando Llorente (right) scored Swansea City's winner against Everton at the Liberty Stadium

Paul Clement says Swansea City cannot waste their opportunity after moving out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Swansea's 1-0 win over Everton, after Hull had lost 2-0 at Sunderland, saw the Welsh side climb out of the bottom three with two games remaining.

But the Swansea boss says there is still work to do and his side must remain focused.

"It can swing so quickly the other way," Clement said.

"We have to really focus on making sure we do a good job at Sunderland.

"We know that Hull have got a difficult game with Crystal Palace still not out of it and that's going to be hard.

"But the most important thing is to do a good job when we go to Sunderland."

The Swans were bottom with only 12 points from 19 games when Clement was appointed in January.

Clement says keeping Swansea City in the Premier League would be the highlight of his career and eclipse winning the Champions League.

Clement was Carlo Ancelotti's assistant when Real Madrid won the Champions League in 2014.

He was also the Italian's number two when Chelsea won the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.

"I've been in a very privileged position in the past to have worked with some fantastic teams and different players and got my hands on some unbelievable silverware," Clement said.

"But this will be the best by far if we manage to stay in this league, because I'm the one making the decisions.

"I'm the one in charge and because of the position when I came into this club.

"It was difficult for the supporters and for the players. I was the third coach in one season, so it will be a fantastic achievement if we do it."

Fernando Llorente scored the only goal against Everton as Swansea's win combined with Hull's defeat against already-relegated Sunderland saw Clement's side move out of the bottom three.

Swansea travel to Sunderland next Saturday and the club's players will cover the cost of 3,000 away tickets.

"We have picked up seven points from games against Stoke, Manchester United and Everton and that's a tough run," Clement added.

"Now we go to Sunderland and I am glad they won.

"One because it helped us, but also because it shows we can not underestimate them."