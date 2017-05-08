Scottish Gossip: Dedryck Boyata, Aberdeen, Rangers, Jack Ross, Michael Johnston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata believes his team-mate Patrick Roberts is good enough to play his way into the Manchester City first team when he returns from his 18-month loan spell in Glasgow.(Scottish Sun)

As Aberdeen all but seal second spot in the Premiership by beating Hearts 2-1, moving nine points and 23 goals clear of Rangers with just three games to go, Dons manager Derek McInnes remarks: "Every other week people were saying Rangers would finish second and we would get pushed aside. A different Rangers player was getting rolled out and saying something similar. We kept quiet and did our work." (Scottish Sun)

McInnes admits it is "touch and go" whether Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack will be fit for the Scottish Cup final on 27 May. The 25-year-old midfielder sustained a thigh muscle tear during training.(Evening Express)

Ben Heneghan promises Motherwell's player won't point the finger at defender Zak Jules after his howler against Ross County left his team in the relegation play-off place. (Evening Times)

There wasn't much joy for Hearts at Tynecastle as fans sat in the old main stand for the last time

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro thinks the fans were right to voice their anger after the defeat by Aberdeen at Tynecastle, the last match in front of the ground's 103-year-old main stand.(Scotsman)

While Rangers celebrated with their fans as Joe Garner scored an injury-time winner against Partick Thistle, their former boss Mark Warburton was rejoicing as he kept Nottingham Forest in the Championship with a win over Ipswich. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha believes the celebrations of the fans and players at Firhill show how much they care about the club. He says: "I like the way the players were committed. There were a lot of moments I really felt the passion from them. If we were not together as a group, I don't think the players would celebrate like that at the end."(Daily Record)

Jack Ross hopes St Mirren's Championship survival can help sweep them to promotion to the Premiership next season. The Buddies had looked doomed as recently as February after dropping eight points adrift at the bottom of the table. (National)

Eighteen-year-old Michael Johnston reveals he signed a three-year deal with Celtic almost immediately after making his debut in Saturday's win over St Johnstone. "It was literally straight after the final whistle," he says. "Once I got changed, I went straight in and got the deal signed."(Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh flanker James Ritchie dedicates the team's first away win over Glasgow Warriors since 2003 to the outgoing defence coach Pete Wilkins. "We owed the performance to him, I think," says the 20-year-old after the 29-18 victory. "Especially in defence we knew we're better than we've played this season. I'm really chuffed with the effort from the boys." (Scotsman)