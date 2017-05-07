BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd: Tunnel images annoy Phil Neville and Martin Keown
'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!' Tunnel antics annoy Neville
- From the section Football
Match of the Day 2 pundits Phil Neville and Martin Keown criticise Arsenal and Manchester United players for hugging and laughing in the tunnel before the Gunners' 2-0 victory at the Emirates on Sunday.
WATCH MORE: Ozil & Sanchez have acted like children - Keown
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired