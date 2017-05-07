Scott Sinclair named SPFA player of the year as Celtic win four awards

Celtic quartet Kieran Tierney, Brendan Rodgers, Scott Sinclair and Moussa Dembele with their awards

Scott Sinclair led a clean sweep of awards for Celtic as he was named Scotland's player of the year.

Sinclair, 28, has scored 25 goals in his debut season as the Scottish champions chase a domestic treble.

He beat team-mates Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong, as well as Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes, to the award which was voted for by his fellow professionals.

Kieran Tierney won young player of the year, while Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was named manager of the year.

Celtic striker Dembele made it four awards on the night for the club when his third goal in the 5-2 win over St Johnstone in February was named goal of the season.

Hibernian's John McGinn claimed the Championship player of the year award after the Scotland midfielder helped the Easter Road side win promotion and reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Livingston's Liam Buchanan won the League One player of the year award, with Shane Sutherland of Elgin City taking the League Two award.

The Scotland women's national team also won a special merit award after reaching this summer's European Championships.