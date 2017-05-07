Anthony Limbrick: Woking appoint new manager to replace Garry Hill

Woking finished 18th in the National League table this season

Woking have appointed former Southampton youth coach Anthony Limbrick as their new manager.

He has previously been England Under-17 assistant and has most recently been with West Ham United's academy.

Limbrick replaces Garry Hill, who was told he would not be offered a new contract as the National League club was in talks with a potential investor.

On Friday the club announced they had "partnered" with investors Blackbridge Sports, chaired by Alexander Jarvis.

Woking finished 18th in the National League table this season.

Limbrick is currently completing his Uefa Pro Licence, while Geoff Chapple will continue in his role as director of football.