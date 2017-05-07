BBC Sport - Women's Super League One: Reading 2-3 Man City highlights
Highlights: Man City survive scare to beat Reading
- From the section Women's Football
Manchester City survive a late scare to beat Reading 3-2 in the Women's Super League One Spring Series.
MATCH REPORT: Reading 2-3 Manchester City
