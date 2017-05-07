Premier Division: Galway United v Derry City (Mon)

Kenny Shiels' side earned their first Premier Division win in six games against Bohemians on Friday night

Premier Division: Galway United v Derry City Date: Monday, 8 May Venue: Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1 FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City will aim for a second straight Premier Division win when they face bottom-placed Galway United in Monday's game at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Friday's 2-0 win over Bohemians ended a run of six games without a victory as Derry moved up to fourth in the table.

A win in Galway will move Derry level with third-placed Dundalk and to within a point of second-placed Bray.

However, Derry will be mindful that they lost in the EA Sports Cup two weeks ago in Galway three weeks ago.

Galway have earned only one win in their opening 11 Premier Division games but six of their matches have ended in draws.

Their latest draw was Friday night's 2-2 result in Drogheda when Jesse Devers hit an injury-time equaliser for the Tribesmen.

Victory in Monday's game would move Galway up three places to ninth in the table and to within six points of Derry.

Leaders Cork City are a whopping 14 points clear of Bray at the top of the table after winning their opening 12 games.