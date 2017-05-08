BBC Sport - Match of the Day 3: Who will make Premier League top four?

MOTD3: Who's going to make the top four?

Phil Neville and Martin Keown discuss who will make the top four after Arsenal's Premier League victory over Manchester United and Liverpool's draw with Southampton.

READ MORE: 'Why Arsenal beat Man Utd but nobody really cares' - Phil Neville

Top videos

Video

MOTD3: Who's going to make the top four?

Video

'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!' Tunnel antics annoys pundits

Video

Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland

Video

People want me to fight Joshua, I don't! - Itoje

Video

Highlights: Man City survive scare to beat Reading

Video

'Major upset' as Dutch college team beat GB

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Morgan's moment of fortune against Ireland

Video

Wenger pleased with 'patient' Arsenal

Video

Mourinho 'proud' of players despite defeat

Video

Ozil & Sanchez have acted like children - Keown

Video

Reading's Moore scores 'absolute screamer'

Video

Reds will keep fighting for fourth place - Klopp

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired