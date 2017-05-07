Harry Redknapp: Birmingham City manager happy to talk to owners about his future

Media playback is not supported on this device No better feeling in the world - Redknapp

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp may be happy to remain at St Andrew's next season - if Blues' Chinese owners match the 70-year-old's ambition.

Sunday's 1-0 win over Bristol City confirmed Blues' Championship survival.

And after completing a three-game stint in charge, he is ready to speak about the future with Trillion Trophy Asia.

"I've got a good situation in my life. I don't need to be chasing work. I work with a few different companies," Dorset-based Redknapp told BBC WM.

Birmingham's feat of ensuring safety on the final day for the second time in four seasons ensured Championship football at St Andrew's for a seventh successive year.

But they have only once made the play-offs in that time, under Chris Hughton in 2011-12, in their first season following relegation from the Premier League.

They were seventh and outside the play-offs only on goal difference in December when the board chose to replace Gary Rowett as manager with Gianfranco Zola.

Redknapp, with Steve Cotterill and Paul Groves as his backroom team, wants to ensure that there is sufficient investment to avoid the club struggling at the wrong end of the table again.

"I'll have a chat and see what their ambitions are," said Redknapp, who won two of his three games in charge. "If they're ambitious and want to have a go next year, then I'd be interested.

"But I don't know what their plans are. They might have someone else lined up. I haven't met or spoken to anyone who owns the club."

Redknapp, who turned 70 in March, ran down the touchline and punched the air with delight at full-time at Ashton Gate as 2,500 travelling Birmingham fans sang his name.

"I don't feel anywhere near like a 70-year-old," he said.