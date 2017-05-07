BBC Sport - Liverpool 0-0 Southampton: Puel praises Saints discipline
Puel praises Saints discipline
- From the section Football
Southampton manager Claude Puel says "good organisation" and "good discipline" were the key behind his side's 0-0 draw at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
