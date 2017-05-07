Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss close to bringing 'three or four' players in

Neil Warnock has won 14 games as Cardiff City manager

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says he is close to bringing "three or four" players in by the start of June.

The Bluebirds won 3-0 at promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town on Sunday as they finished the season 12th in the Championship table.

Kenneth Zohore and a Joe Bennett brace gave them the win against the Terriers.

"I've agreed a couple of fringe players but I'm looking to sign three or four players to add to that squad in the next few weeks," Warnock said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Warnock continued: "It might be the beginning of June because you can't really move that quick nowadays but it won't be for lack of trying.

"I think we could get three or four players in that squad in the team, I think the future is very bright."

The Bluebirds has been in 23rd place in the Championship when Warnock arrived but they ended the season in 12th place as their fortunes were turned around.

Forest and Blackburn's loss

Warnock said Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers' loss was Cardiff's gain after he interviewed for both the Championship strugglers this season.

Forest survived on the final day of the season while former Premier League winners Blackburn will begin next season in League One.

"When you go to a club that were second from bottom, it's fair to say when I arrived, it wasn't a very good situation," he added.

"I had interviews at Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers so today I just wonder what they're thinking because I had good interviews but they went elsewhere.

"That is Cardiff's gain, really. I'm enjoying every minute of it. The fans have been fabulous and I think I've turned the club around."