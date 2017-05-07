BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho 'proud' of players despite defeat
Mourinho 'proud' of players despite defeat
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he is proud of his players and their performance despite a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates that damages their hopes of a top-four finish.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
Watch highlights of all the weekend's action on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST, BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired