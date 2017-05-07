BBC Sport - Liverpool 0-0 Southampton: Jurgen Klopp says Reds will keep fighting for fourth place
Reds will keep fighting for fourth place - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side will "keep fighting until the end" of the season for a top-four finish after a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 0-0 Southampton
Watch highlights of all the weekend's action on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST, BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired