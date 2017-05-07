Huddersfield: Championship play-off side may escape punishment for 10 changes

Huddersfield manager David Wagner celebrates after victory over Wolves guaranteed a play-off place

English Football League chief Shaun Harvey has hinted that Huddersfield may not be penalised for making 10 changes for last week's defeat by Birmingham.

Town, who are guaranteed a place in the Championship play-offs, lost 2-0 at St Andrew's.

Birmingham survived with a last-day win at Bristol City as Blackburn went down.

Huddersfield have been asked for their "observations" but Harvey told BBC Sport Huddersfield "probably deserve the right to plan for the play-offs".

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray questioned Town manager David Wagner's team selection after that penultimate game of the season, saying "maybe he is not aware of the way the British game is played and the integrity of all the leagues".

Rovers were relegated despite beating Brentford 3-1 in their final game, finishing two points behind Birmingham. Nottingham Forest also avoided the drop, on goal difference, by beating Ipswich 3-0.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek, Harvey said: "Over a 46-game season there are lots of changes to teams, and they only tend to get highlighted at the very end.

"We certainly understand why Nottingham Forest and Blackburn were disappointed by Huddersfield's decision.

"But Huddersfield make their decisions based on their reasons. It's very subjective what a full-strength side is, because a full-strength side is the 11 players who are selected by the manager at the time to do a particular job.

"If people believe the team could have been stronger and would have given them a better chance of winning, that's where credibility gets questioned."

Blackpool and Wolves were fined for fielding much-changed teams in Premier League matches in 2010 and 2009 respectively.