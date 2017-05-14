Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United

Harry Kane scored his 28th goal of the season against Manchester United

Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane earned Tottenham victory over Manchester United in their final game at White Hart Lane.

Spurs plan to have their new stadium, built on the same site, ready for the 2018-19 campaign and will play their home matches at Wembley next season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side left their current ground, where they have spent 118 years, on a high by staying unbeaten there this season and securing second spot in the Premier League.

Wanyama got Spurs off to the best possible start with a header five minutes in and Kane doubled their lead early in the second half, flicking home from a Christian Eriksen free-kick.

Captain Wayne Rooney gave United hope of a recovery when he poked in from Anthony Martial's low cross, but they were unable to spoil the leaving party.

Defeat means Jose Mourinho's men cannot now finish in the top four.

They can still qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League, but Mourinho will have to settle for fifth or sixth place in his first season at the club.

Farewell to the Lane

Tottenham's title chances ended last week with their defeat by West Ham, and the trophy went to Chelsea on Friday.

With a Champions League place already guaranteed, Pochettino said their final home match was all about making it a special day for the fans.

The teams walked out to a display of flags around the ground, Spurs legends including Chris Waddle and Glenn Hoddle were invited as special guests, and local musical duo Chas and Dave provided half-time entertainment.

And the Tottenham players gave supporters a first-half performance to remember.

Ben Davies' sublime cross was headed home by Wanyama to give Spurs the early advantage, and they could have extended their lead before the break had goalkeeper David de Gea not denied Son Heung-min and Kane.

Five minutes into the second half, the hosts doubled their lead. Eriksen's free-kick curled into the path of Kane and he out-smarted defender Chris Smalling to poke home his first goal against United.

Spurs' performance dropped off after that, but they managed to hold on - despite Rooney's goal giving them a scare.

Will United go out on a high?

Four of Man United's five Premier League losses this season have been in games played on a Sunday immediately after a European match.

And just like the defeat by Arsenal last weekend, a much-changed Mourinho starting XI put in an average performance in North London.

Martial looked lively in attack but could only curl his best effort wide of the post in the first half.

The Frenchman instigated his side's goal by ghosting past Kieran Trippier before picking out Rooney, who tapped in from close range.

Substitute Marcus Rashford went close at the death, but it proved to be too little too late for the visitors.

United's focus is firmly on winning the Europa League title - they face Ajax on 24 May - and Mourinho said after Sunday's defeat: "The most important thing for us now is having one less match to play.

"We have only one match to play and that's not in the Premier League."

Tottenham equal a new record

Tottenham recorded their 14th consecutive home win in league competition, equalling their club record previously set between January and October 1987.

Spurs have gone unbeaten at home for the first time in a league season since 1964-65

Mauricio Pochettino is the first Spurs manager to oversee consecutive home wins over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Man United suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time since September 2016 (against Manchester City and Watford).

Man of the match - Harry Kane

Ben Davies was a strong contender, but Harry Kane looked a constant threat for Spurs, with four shots in total and two on target

'White Hart Lane is special'

Tottenham boss Pochettino said after his side's win: "The fans have been fantastic all season. They have helped us a lot during the whole season. It was fantastic, the team played to win.

"Of course we will miss it a lot because White Hart Lane is special but at the same time we welcome the new stadium."

What's next?

Tottenham play Leicester City on Thursday at the King Power Stadium (19:45 BST), before ending the season at relegated Hull City (15:00 BST) on Sunday.

Manchester United travel to Southampton on Wednesday (19:45 BST), with their final league game coming at home against Crystal Palace (15:00 BST).