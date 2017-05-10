Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Currie
- 2Home
- 4Krissian
- 5Swinglehurst
- 3Lucas
- 7Omar
- 8Cuddihy
- 6Skelton
- 11Flanagan
- 9Weatherson
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14McKenna
- 15Bronsky
- 16Wright
- 17Dachnowicz
- 18Osadolor
- 19Watson
Forfar
- 1Adam
- 6Munro
- 8O'Brien
- 5Travis
- 2Bain
- 10Swankie
- 4Fotheringham
- 3McLaughlin
- 7Cox
- 11Denholm
- 9Lister
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Malcolm
- 15Malone
- 16Scott
- 17Milne
- 18Malone
- 21McGovern
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Grant Adam (Forfar Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Annan Athletic. Aidan Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Smith.
Hand ball by Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.