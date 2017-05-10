Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Annan Athletic2Forfar0

Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Currie
  • 2Home
  • 4Krissian
  • 5Swinglehurst
  • 3Lucas
  • 7Omar
  • 8Cuddihy
  • 6Skelton
  • 11Flanagan
  • 9Weatherson
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14McKenna
  • 15Bronsky
  • 16Wright
  • 17Dachnowicz
  • 18Osadolor
  • 19Watson

Forfar

  • 1Adam
  • 6Munro
  • 8O'Brien
  • 5Travis
  • 2Bain
  • 10Swankie
  • 4Fotheringham
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Cox
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Lister

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Malcolm
  • 15Malone
  • 16Scott
  • 17Milne
  • 18Malone
  • 21McGovern
Referee:
Crawford Allan

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Nathan Flanagan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Grant Adam (Forfar Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Annan Athletic. Aidan Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aidan Smith.

Hand ball by Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired