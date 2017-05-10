Matthew Smith (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Montrose v Peterhead
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 6Pascazio
- 5Allan
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 4Watson
- 8Callaghan
- 11Smith
- 10Templeman
- 9Fraser
Substitutes
- 12Masson
- 14Hay
- 15Ferguson
- 16McWalter
- 17Campbell
- 18Campbell
- 21Millar
Peterhead
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 4Strachan
- 5Ross
- 3Noble
- 7Stevenson
- 6Brown
- 8Redman
- 11Anderson
- 9McAllister
- 10Brown
Substitutes
- 12Ferry
- 14Gordon
- 15McIntosh
- 16Smith
- 17Riley
- 18Comrie
- 21Hobday
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Liam Callaghan.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Redman.
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Chris Templeman (Montrose).
Jamie Redman (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Peterhead 1. Chris Templeman (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Callaghan.
Attempt saved. Greg Pascazio (Montrose) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Ross (Peterhead).
Chris Templeman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.
Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Peterhead 1. Ryan Strachan (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the top left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Matthew Allan.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Redman.
Foul by Ryan Strachan (Peterhead).
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.