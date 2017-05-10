Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Brechin City v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 5Lynas
- 4Fusco
- 2McLean
- 3Dyer
- 7Ford
- 8Graham
- 6Dale
- 11Watt
- 9Jackson
- 10Caldwell
Substitutes
- 12O'Neil
- 14Love
- 15Dods
- 16Costello
- 21O'Neil
Raith Rovers
- 23Brennan
- 2Thomson
- 5Mvoto
- 55Barr
- 6Benedictus
- 12Matthews
- 14Davidson
- 19Skacel
- 22Handling
- 20McManus
- 26Court
Substitutes
- 7Johnston
- 8Robertson
- 8Roberts
- 9Stewart
- 11Barr
- 31Brian
- 52Hardie
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).
Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Ross Caldwell (Brechin City).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean-Yves Mvoto (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Declan McManus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).
Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.
Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.