Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Brechin0Raith Rovers0

Brechin City v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 5Lynas
  • 4Fusco
  • 2McLean
  • 3Dyer
  • 7Ford
  • 8Graham
  • 6Dale
  • 11Watt
  • 9Jackson
  • 10Caldwell

Substitutes

  • 12O'Neil
  • 14Love
  • 15Dods
  • 16Costello
  • 21O'Neil

Raith Rovers

  • 23Brennan
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Mvoto
  • 55Barr
  • 6Benedictus
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Davidson
  • 19Skacel
  • 22Handling
  • 20McManus
  • 26Court

Substitutes

  • 7Johnston
  • 8Robertson
  • 8Roberts
  • 9Stewart
  • 11Barr
  • 31Brian
  • 52Hardie
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).

Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).

Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers).

(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Ross Caldwell (Brechin City).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jean-Yves Mvoto (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

Declan McManus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Raith Rovers).

Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

Jonathan Court (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired