Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 4McIntosh
- 5Mensing
- 6Gorman
- 2Stewart
- 8Hutton
- 10Conroy
- 3MacDonald
- 7Brown
- 11Russell
- 9Ryan
Substitutes
- 12Boateng
- 14McKay
- 15Leitch
- 16Loudon
- 17Kerr
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4McKeown
- 5Graham
- 3Waters
- 7Cawley
- 8Flannigan
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 6Holmes
- 9Spence
- 11Mackin
Substitutes
- 12Marr
- 14Robertson
- 15Hetherington
- 16McCluskey
- 17Longworth
- 18Martin
- 21McDowall
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Frank McKeown.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Calum Waters (Alloa Athletic).
Iain Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Calum Waters (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Iain Russell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.