Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Airdrieonians0Alloa0

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 4McIntosh
  • 5Mensing
  • 6Gorman
  • 2Stewart
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Conroy
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Brown
  • 11Russell
  • 9Ryan

Substitutes

  • 12Boateng
  • 14McKay
  • 15Leitch
  • 16Loudon
  • 17Kerr

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4McKeown
  • 5Graham
  • 3Waters
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Flannigan
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 6Holmes
  • 9Spence
  • 11Mackin

Substitutes

  • 12Marr
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Hetherington
  • 16McCluskey
  • 17Longworth
  • 18Martin
  • 21McDowall
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Frank McKeown.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Adam Brown (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Calum Waters (Alloa Athletic).

Iain Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Calum Waters (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Iain Russell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired