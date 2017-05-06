Crowd violence delays the start of the Greek Cup final

The final is being played at the 22,000-capacity Panthessaliko Stadium

Fighting between rival fans delayed the start of the Greek Cup final between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens on Saturday.

Supporters fought on a bridge leading to the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos two hours before kick-off, with fans then storming the pitch.

Riot police used tear gas to bring the crowd under control.

Players of both teams came on the pitch together to appeal for calm before the scheduled start of the match.

Greek media reported dozens of injuries.

Fans could be seen fighting with chairs and metal bars, and flares were thrown on to the pitch.

The final was a sell-out with 8,500 supporters from each side due to watch at the 22,000-capacity stadium that was used to host football matches at the 2004 Olympics.

The game eventually kicked off 30 minutes late and PAOK won 2-1, with Pedro Henrique scoring the winner in the 81st minute.