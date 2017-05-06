Stenhousemuir relegated as Airdrieonians and Brechin reach play-offs

Brown Ferguson's Stenhousemuir have will play in League Two next season

Stenhousemuir were relegated from Scottish League One after Peterhead, who started the day bottom, came from behind to beat Alloa Athletic 3-2.

Stenny could only draw 1-1 at home to Brechin City, whose point was enough to secure a promotion play-off place.

Peterhead finished second bottom, meaning a play-off semi-final against Montrose to retain their status.

Airdrieonians, who beat Queen's Park 3-2, clinched third place and the other promotion play-off place.

The Diamonds will host Alloa, who had already secured the runners-up spot, in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Wednesday.

On the same evening, Brechin will entertain Raith Rovers, who finished second bottom of the league above.

Stenny found themselves behind after only five minutes as Alan Trouten's penalty put Brechin ahead following Mason Robertson's foul on Ally Love.

Oliver Shaw equalised after 62 minutes, but a 1-1 draw was not enough to avoid a drop to League Two next season on a topsy turvy afternoon.

Peterhead recovered from 2-1 down to beat Alloa.

Iain Flannigan gave Alloa a 29th-minute lead with a low effort from 12 yards, but Rory McAllister equalised eight minutes after half-time.

Adam Martin restored Alloa's advantage on the hour mark.

But, with relegation looming, Peterhead levelled through Grant Anderson and Jordan Brown fired the winner from six yards with 10 minutes remaining.

In Airdrie, Dario Zanatta put Queen's Park ahead but Andy Ryan struck either side of half-time to give the home side the lead.

Kalvin Orsi's low effort drew the visitors level but less than a minute later Iain Russell converted Scott Stewart's pass for the winner.

Airdrieonians and Brechin picking up points ended East Fife's outside hopes of finishing in the top four.

In any case, the Fifers lost 2-1 away to Stranraer, Craig Malcolm and Amadou Kassarate scoring either side of Jason Kerr's equaliser.

Champions Livingston signed off with a 2-0 win over Albion Rovers, with Scott Pitman and Raffaele De Vita on target.