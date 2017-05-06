Peter Noble: Former Burnley captain dies aged 72

Noble joined Burnley from Swindon in 1973 for £35,000

Former Burnley forward and captain Peter Noble has died at the age of 72.

Noble made 299 appearances for the Clarets between 1973 and 1979, scoring 80 goals and boasting a 100% penalty record with 27 goals from 27 attempts.

He also played more than 200 games for Swindon Town and had spells at Newcastle and Blackpool.

"On behalf of all at Burnley Football Club, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to all friends and family," a club statement said.