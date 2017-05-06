BBC Sport - Swansea 1-0 Everton: Ronald Koeman says Swans defended for their lives
Swansea defended for their lives - Koeman
- From the section Football
Everton manager Ronald Koeman praises Swansea's defending and accepts that his team didn't create enough chances following their 1-0 loss at the Liberty Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea City 1-0 Everton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired