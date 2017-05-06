BBC Sport - Swansea 1-0 Everton: Ronald Koeman says Swans defended for their lives

Swansea defended for their lives - Koeman

Everton manager Ronald Koeman praises Swansea's defending and accepts that his team didn't create enough chances following their 1-0 loss at the Liberty Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Swansea City 1-0 Everton

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

Top videos

Video

Swansea defended for their lives - Koeman

Video

Rohler joins greats with 'unbelievable' javelin throw

Video

Usain Bolt: The Final Chapter

Video

Rashid stars as England beat Ireland

Video

Race for Europe tougher in England - Guardiola

Video

Meet the nominees for BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017

Video

Ratchford's sublime step for England try

Video

Hull defeat gave Swans a lift - Clement

Video

Hull players lost focus - Silva

Video

Howe targets top 10 as Cherries confirm top-flight status

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

Shakespeare pleased with 'scrappy' win

Video

Very difficult day for us all - Allardyce

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired