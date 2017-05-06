BBC Sport - Swansea 1-0 Everton: Paul Clement says Hull defeat gave Swans a lift
Swansea City head coach Paul Clement says defeats for fellow strugglers Hull City and Crystal Palace earlier in the day gave his side a lift ahead of their 1-0 victory over Everton.
