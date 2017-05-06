BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke: Mark Hughes says Harry Arter should have been sent off

'Out of control' Arter should have been sent off - Hughes

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes believes Bournemouth's Harry Arter should have been sent off for an "out-of-control" challenge on Joe Allen in the side's 2-2 draw at Vitality Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke City

