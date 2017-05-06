Scottish League Two: Arbroath seal title as Cowden face play-off

Dick Campbell (right) guided Arbroath to the Scottish League Two title

Arbroath clinched promotion and the Scottish League Two title with a 1-1 draw at Stirling Albion.

A point clear of Forfar Athletic at the start of the day, the draw was enough to keep the Red Lichties top.

Forfar's title bid petered out with a tame 4-2 home defeat by Annan Athletic.

Victory for Berwick Rangers over Edinburgh City, and a draw for Clyde at Montrose, condemned Cowdenbeath - who drew away to Elgin City - to the relegation play-off.

Cowden will take on Lowland League champions East Kilbride, who beat Buckie Thistle 4-3 on aggregate, on 13 and 20 May.

Martin Scott's header after five minutes at Forthbank Stadium calmed any early Arbroath nerves.

Steven Doris hit the post with a penalty after Andrew Black fouled Bobby Linn as the visitors missed the chance to double their advantage after 38 minutes.

Blair Henderson levelled from the spot with 15 minutes remaining, but Forfar's failure to win ensured Arbroath went up.

Goals from Peter Watson, Smart Osadolor and Maxwell Wright propelled Annan into a three-goal lead at Station Park.

Michael Travis pulled one back with a header four minutes before half-time and Thomas O'Brien reduced the deficit further after 54 minutes.

However, as Forfar pushed forward looking for an unlikely win, Aidan Smith struck on the counter.

It means that the two sides will meet again at the same venue on Wednesday in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

At the other end of the table, Berwick and Clyde both sealed safety to consign Cowdenbeath to the relegation play-off.

Darren Lavery and Greg Rutherford were on target in Berwick's 2-1 triumph over Edinburgh City, with Lewis Allan grabbing the visitors' consolation.

Clyde drew 1-1 at Montrose with the Bully Wee taking the lead through David Goodwillie's low effort on 26 minutes.

Chris Templeman scored eight minutes from time to earn Montrose a vital point.

Cowdenbeath's stalemate at Borough Briggs meant hosts Elgin narrowly missed out on pipping Montrose to the final promotion play-off place.

Montrose host Peterhead, who finished second bottom in League One, in the first leg on Wednesday.