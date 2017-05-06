BBC Sport - Hull 0-2 Sunderland: David Moyes says players 'played with pride'

Sunderland played with pride - Moyes

Sunderland boss David Moyes was pleased with "the pride shown in the jersey" by his players after they beat Hull 2-0 despite having already been relegated from the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Hull 0-2 Sunderland

