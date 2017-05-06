Irish Cup final: Waterworth hat-trick seals Blues treble as they beat Bannsiders 3-0

Andrew Waterworth scored the first Irish Cup Final hat-trick in 38 years

Andrew Waterworth's hat-trick saw Linfield add the Irish Cup to their Premiership and County Antrim Shield triumphs as they beat Coleraine 3-0.

The striker's near-post finish from Paul Smyth's low delivery put David Healy's men into a 29th-minute lead.

Waterworth was in the ideal position four minutes later to snap up a rebound from about eight yards after keeper Chris Johns had saved from Aaron Burns.

Smyth set up Waterworth again to complete the victory near the end.

The cup triumph was the climax of former Northern Ireland striker Healy's first full season as Linfield manager.

Last week, 31-year-old Waterworth scored a hat-trick as Linfield beat Cliftonville to clinch the Irish Premiership title.

Linfield, the most successful club in Northern Ireland, have now won the Irish Cup on a record 43 occasions and they have won eight of their last nine finals.

Coleraine, who last lifted the trophy in 2003, will be hugely disappointed with their performance on the showpiece occasion.

Managed by former Linfield midfielder Oran Kearney, the Bannsiders took too long to get into any sort of rhythm and, by the time they did, they were two down and staring defeat in the face.

David Healy took over as Linfield manager in October 2015

More Windsor memories for Healy

There were some who questioned whether Northern Ireland's record goal scorer Healy had the attributes to become a successful manager who he succeeded Warren Feeney as Linfield manager in October 2015.

Was he too quiet? Did he know enough about the Irish League scene?

The 37-year-old will feel he has more than answered those questions.

Last spring, after six months in charge Linfield were runners-up in league and cup, now they've gone one better.

Healy has had magical moments at this Windsor Park ground in the past - Northern Ireland's winner against David Beckham's England in a World Cup qualifier in 2005 and the brilliant hat-trick against Spain the following year.

Judging by his celebrations, the man who scored 36 goals for his country values this season's achievements just as highly.

Oran Kearney's side were well beaten by the Blues

Coleraine's costly slow start

Coleraine fans travelled in their thousands hoping to see the club celebrate serious silverware for the first time in 14 years.

But they were to be bitterly disappointed as Kearney's young side struggled to make a mark on there big day.

Six of their starting team were 21 or under and only striker Elon Bradley had played in a previous Irish Cup final.

That inexperience showed and Coleraine were unable to play with the freedom and flair which had seen them go on a great run which earned them a third-place finish in the Premiership and a cherished appearance in the cup final.

They were better in the second half, and had some half chances, but could not produce a telling response.