Valencia: Voro to step down as interim coach at season end

Voro
Voro, whose full name is Salvador Gonzalez Marco, made over 200 appearances as a player for Valencia

Valencia coach Voro has confirmed he will step down at the end of the season.

The 53-year-old has been in interim charge at the La Liga club since Cesare Prandelli resigned in December, and has led the team away from relegation danger.

But he told reporters on Saturday: "Yesterday the club told me that they are looking for a new coach."

He added: "I will continue to work at Valencia. I do not know in what role."

The former Spain international worked as a delegate at the club since retiring in 1999 and has been in interim charge of the first team on five occasions.

