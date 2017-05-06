BBC Sport - Burnley 2-2 West Brom: Tony Pulis pleased with draw despite Burnley pressure

Pulis pleased with draw despite Burnley pressure

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is pleased after his side managed a 2-2 draw at Turf Moor despite "enormous pressure" from Burnley.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 2-2 West Brom

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

