BBC Sport - Burnley 2-2 West Brom: Sean Dyche delighted as Burnley reach 40 points

Dyche delighted as Burnley reach 40 points

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is "very, very pleased" after his side achieve 40 points and all-but confirm their Premier League survival following a 2-2 draw with West Brom.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 2-2 West Brom

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

