BBC Sport - Man City 5-0 Crystal Palace: Very difficult day for us all - Sam Allardyce
Very difficult day for us all - Allardyce
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says it was a "very difficult day" against a rampant Manchester City as the Eagles lose 5-0 at the Etihad.
MATCH REPORT: Man City 5-0 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
