BBC Sport - Waterworth hat-trick as Linfield beat Coleraine 3-0 in Irish Cup final
Linfield beat Coleraine to win Irish Cup
- From the section Football
Andrew Waterworth scores a hat-trick as Linfield beat Coleraine 3-0 in the Irish Cup final at Windsor Park.
The Premiership champions led 2-0 at the interval and added a third late in the game.
The victory secures a Premiership and Irish Cup double for David Healy's side.
