Scottish Cup final: Celtic unhappy over ticket allocation for Aberdeen clash

Celtic and Aberdeen also met in the League Cup final at Hampden earlier this season

Celtic are "very disappointed" over "potentially" being allocated 700 tickets fewer than Aberdeen for the Scottish Cup final on 27 May.

The champions issued a statement on their website saying they were unable to secure a 50-50 split at Hampden.

The statement read: "Clearly we are very disappointed that our attempts to ensure an equitable allocation of tickets have been unsuccessful.

"We have tried everything to ensure that this could be achieved."

Celtic say they suggested a number of proposals to the Scottish FA that would "maximise the ticket allocation for our fans" including "reviewing the segregation arrangements," a "reconfiguration of the upper south stand" and "the creation of a neutral area to best accommodate supporters through the 'football family'" but that these were not accepted.

The Premiership winners, won the League Cup by beating the Dons in November's final at Hampden, are trying to win their domestic first treble since 2001.

A club spokesperson added: "With Celtic supporters attending matches at Hampden in such huge numbers across this season, an equal split in allocations is the least that we would have expected for such a prestigious and important match.

"The initial split of tickets means we will receive slightly less tickets than we did for the recent semi-final tie [against Rangers]. As it is a cup final there are a number of contractual rights which the club is tied to and these have to be fulfilled which naturally impacts on wider availability.

"We understand the significance of the match and this has again intensified demand for tickets and it is clear that we simply will not have anywhere near enough to accommodate the demand we are currently experiencing."

The Scottish FA, which organises the Scottish Cup, is expected to respond to Celtic's statement later on Saturday.