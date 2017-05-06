Sam Allardyce: Crystal Palace boss does not want favours

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City 5-0 Crystal Palace: Very difficult day for us all - Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce says he wants Crystal Palace to secure Premier League safety by beating Hull City next week and not rely on favours from other teams.

Palace' are not safe yet after a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City left them in 16th spot with two games left.

Allardyce's side have a six-point safety cushion but can still be caught by Hull City and Swansea City.

"It's our responsibility to try to beat Hull next week," said the Palace boss after their biggest loss of the season.

Palace lacked attacking pace throughout Saturday's early game in which David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi all got on the scoresheet for Man City.

Palace have now lost three consecutive games without scoring since coming from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on 23 April.

Tottenham Hotspur won 1-0 at Selhurst Park on 26 April while Burnley also won 2-0 at the venue three days later.

Hull City, who are 17th in the table, visit Selhurst Park on 14 May - the penultimate weekend of the season.

"I want to win that one, there is no way I want other people to be slipping up and us staying safe because of that," added Allardyce.

"I want to win it and do it ourselves."

Allardyce wants his players to be mentally as well as physically prepared for next Sunday's game.

"What the players have got to do is remember what their best game was recently, or their best two games, and put that in their mind for the rest of the week," he added.

"They have to say to themselves on a daily basis that is what they are going to produce next week."